Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.46

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.45. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 21,309 shares traded.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

