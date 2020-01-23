Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.46

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.45. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 21,309 shares traded.
SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
