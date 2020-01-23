Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.33

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as high as $29.42. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 324,094 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

