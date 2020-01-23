Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) is Pwmco LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pwmco LLC increased its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 4.5% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,531. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $104.19 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

