STV Group’s (STVG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of STVG opened at GBX 436 ($5.74) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 382.12. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

