Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

STBI remained flat at $$21.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.25. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

