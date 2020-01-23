Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.65. The stock had a trading volume of 433,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

