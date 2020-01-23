Stratis Price Up 5.5% This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Stratis has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $32.51 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Cryptomate.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028246 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,654,046 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, Crex24, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

