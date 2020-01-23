Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 118.1% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from to in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

