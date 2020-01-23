Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in BP were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

