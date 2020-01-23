Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 10,304 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after buying an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

