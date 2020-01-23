Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after buying an additional 126,054 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $231.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.