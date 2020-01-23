Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
