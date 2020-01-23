Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

