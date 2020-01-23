Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 6,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

