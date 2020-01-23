StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.40. StoneMor Partners shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 14,320 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 470,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $503,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 3,925,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54,632 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in StoneMor Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StoneMor Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.