STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 590,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,817. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In related news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.