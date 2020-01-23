STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

STM stock traded up €1.68 ($1.95) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €27.04 ($31.44). The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

