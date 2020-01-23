Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.20

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $28.19. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

