Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of STL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 65,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

