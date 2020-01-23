Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Up 1.1%

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.74), approximately 318,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

The stock has a market cap of $366.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

In other Stenprop news, insider Patricia Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total value of £63,500 ($83,530.65). Also, insider James Beaumont sold 173,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total value of £219,218.58 ($288,369.61).

