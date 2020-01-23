Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,834. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

