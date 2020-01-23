S&T (ETR:SANT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.16

S&T AG (ETR:SANT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €25.16 ($29.26) and last traded at €25.16 ($29.26), with a volume of 711663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €24.60 ($28.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SANT shares. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.75.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

