SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. 1,363,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

