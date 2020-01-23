Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.70.

SQ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,883. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -577.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

