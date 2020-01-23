SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,947. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

