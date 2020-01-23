Splitit (ASX:SPT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Splitit (ASX:SPT)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.65 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), approximately 833,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.65 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $200.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 17.22 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.67.

Splitit Company Profile (ASX:SPT)

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

