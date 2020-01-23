Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 261.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
SPRO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.
