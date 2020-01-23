Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 261.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SPRO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

