SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,610.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $108.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

