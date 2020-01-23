SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $331.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $260.66 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

