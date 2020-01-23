SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $70,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 49,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

