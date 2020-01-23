SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7069 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

