Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 15.2%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS)’s stock price was down 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.17 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), approximately 3,325,805 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,470% from the average daily volume of 211,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.47.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.