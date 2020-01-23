SONM (SNM) Price Down 4% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $355,642.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and COSS. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, YoBit, Binance and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.