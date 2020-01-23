Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.48

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.48 and traded as high as $31.23. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 190,884 shares trading hands.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

