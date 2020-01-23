Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. 639,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,640 shares of company stock valued at $16,139,336. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

