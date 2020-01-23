SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 13,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 4,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

About SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

