Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.52

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $31.99. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 332,273 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. Analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.8670344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

