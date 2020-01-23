Smartpay (ASX:SMP) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.52 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), 871,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.51 ($0.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and a P/E ratio of 74.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.41.

About Smartpay (ASX:SMP)

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

