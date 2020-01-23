Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.20 and last traded at C$21.24, 33,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 94,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.15. The stock has a market cap of $779.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$209.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

