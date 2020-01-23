SL Green Realty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,254% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

