SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $9.33 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $9.33 million and $379,461.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Liqui and Kucoin. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Tidex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

