Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $121.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
