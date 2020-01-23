Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $121.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

