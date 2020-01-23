Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

Signature Bank stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.28. 563,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,635. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Signature Bank by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

