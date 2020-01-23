Siemens (FRA:SIE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

SIE traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €115.60 ($134.42). 1,667,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.46. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

