Shore Capital Lowers ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to Hold

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 201.70 ($2.65). 4,110,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.77. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

