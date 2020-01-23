Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 39,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.08%. Ship Finance International’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ship Finance International news, insider Cullen Keith bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

