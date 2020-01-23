SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Up 1.7%

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, 3,957 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

About SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

There is no company description available for Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.