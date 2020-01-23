Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Tops $0.0226

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Shadow Token has a market cap of $158,427.00 and $17.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.98 or 0.03537900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.