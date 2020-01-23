SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.36 ($1.67), 144,243 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 308,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $602.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile (ASX:SGF)

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

