SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 3,397,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,259,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,666,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.93% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

