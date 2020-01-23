Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,163.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $32,163.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

